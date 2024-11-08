14-Y-O shot after being accomplice to robbery

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an alleged shooting incident committed on a 14-year-old Grade Three Student who resides at ‘B’ Field Sophia, which occurred at about 22:40 hrs last night (2024-11-07) at Durban Park, Georgetown.

According to the student, he was walking with his friend ‘Ranks’ (only name given at this time), a male from ‘B’ Field Sophia, when they saw a female Caucasian walking on Charlotte Street. ‘Ranks’ approached the female, pulled out a cutlass from the waist of his pants, and took away her handbag. They both began to run south on Albert Street when several persons chased them.

He then turned east on South Road and ‘Ranks’ ran in an unknown direction. Persons continued to give chase, and the 14-year-old said he then ran towards the Durban Park area, where the said persons apprehended him. He went on to say that several men began to cuff and kick him, and he heard a loud explosion and a burning sensation to the left side of his chest. They then ran away in an unknown direction when other public-spirited persons went to his assistance and summoned the Police.

The 14-year-old was taken to the GPHC, where he was medically examined by a doctor and admitted as a patient in the Male Medical Ward suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. His condition is stable.

Police made efforts to locate ‘Ranks’ and the female Caucasian, as well as the men who allegedly beat and shot the 14-year-old, but without success.

Several persons were questioned, and the scene was processed. Investigations are in progress.

