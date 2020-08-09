14 new COVID-19 cases recorded; active cases at 361

The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed that Guyana has recorded 14 new novel coronavirus cases within the last 24 hours. Of these new cases, seven are males and the other seven are females.

This was revealed in the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard today. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Guyana is now 568.

However, of these, some 361 are active cases. This includes 357 cases in institutional isolation and the remaining four in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

There are now 47 persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, both the number of recovered cases and the number of COVID-related deaths have remained the same at 189 and 22, respectively.

To date, a total of 5,280 persons have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Guyana.