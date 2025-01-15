14-17 Years Old who registered during 2019 H2H exercise have to re-register – GECOM

See below for a statement from the Guyana Elections Commission:

Persons who were 14-17 Years Old During House-to-House Registration 2019 are

Reminded to Apply for Registration, if they Have Not Yet Done So

15th January, 2024 GEORGETOWN – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) continues to receive queries regarding the registration status of persons who were under 18 years of age by the qualifying date that was used for registration during the 2019 House-to-House registration exercise, and who were registered during this exercise.

In this regard, notwithstanding we had made public announcements via the media on this matter, we consider it to be of crucial importance for GECOM to remind that the applications for registration by all eligible persons who were under 18 years of age old during the 2019 House-to-House Registration exercise were not processed on the basis of a policy decision that was taken by the Commission. Accordingly, such persons were not registered and, therefore are required to re-apply for registration, if they have not yet done so.

In view of the foregoing, it is necessary to recall that in August 2019, the Chief Justice (ag), Roxanne George in her decision in the case of Christopher Ram’s challenge to the legality of House-to-House Registration ruled that while the exercise was not unconstitutional or unlawful, the removal of names from the National Register of Registrants Database (NRRDB) using any method other than what is provided for by the

Constitution and the National Registration Act, Chapter 19:08 would be illegal.

In a move to abide by the decision of the court, the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice Claudette Singh decided that the House-to-House Registration Exercise be immediately terminated.

Consequently, only the registration transactions for persons who were first-time registrants, and who met the requirements to be registered as electors at that time were considered for processing of their applications.

