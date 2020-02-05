131 private residences to be used as polling stations

Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield has revealed that there will be a total of 2,352 polling stations across the country on elections day, March 2, 2020.

Of this amount, 131 will be private residences.

In 2015, there were 2,299 polling stations of which 166 were private residences.

Over the years, calls have been made for the Elections Body to reduce, as much as possible, the use of private residences as polling stations.

The Official List of Electors has already been published; there are 660,998 persons registered to vote.

The ballot papers, which are being printed in Canada, are set to arrive in Guyana on Thursday.

A total of 11 parties have been approved by GECOM to contest the upcoming polls, making this one of the longest election slates in recent memory.

When it comes to the establishment of offices for the Returning Officers (ROs) and Deputy Returning Officers (DROs), Lowenfield explained that the Secretariat is in the process of appointing the required staff.

He also told the media that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has been engaged in establishing ballot stations.