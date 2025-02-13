$130M Onderneeming Primary School in Reg. 2 commissioned

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand along with Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh yesterday commissioned the new Onderneeming School in Region Two.

Joining them was President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Mr. Daniel Best.

While delivering remarks on behalf of His Excellency President Irfaan Ali, Minister Singh reiterated that it is the Government’s vision to ensure that every single child, even those who are differently abled, is given the opportunity to get a good quality primary and secondary education, and noted that those opportunities are being rolled out across the length and breadth of Guyana.

Further, he noted that the commissioning of the school is just one of many live and direct examples of the impact of the work that the CDB has been doing, and the impact that the work of the Bank can do to real people in real life settings.

The Finance Minister also used the opportunity to acknowledge the Bank’s funding of the project, and the remarkable support the Bank has been providing to Guyana, and expressed Government’s strong appreciation of the special relationship it shares with the Bank.

The contract for the construction of the Onderneeming Primary School valued at $130,821,128 was signed in March 2024 between the Government of Guyana – through the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) – and Builder Hardware, General Supplies & Construction.

The BNTF is a cyclical grant-funded programme by the CDB that aims to reduce poverty by targeting the cause of inequitable access to quality education.

Prior to the commissioning of this facility, pupils from Onderneeming did not have access to a primary school.

