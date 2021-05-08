130 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Guyana’s total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases has gone up to 14,203 after 130 new cases were detected.

According to the Health Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard today, there are now 17 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and some 1,791 persons in both institutional and home isolation.

This now takes the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Guyana to 1,808.

Meanwhile, there are also 17 more persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 12,072 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus, that is, 144 more recoveries than the figure reported the previous day.

See below for today’s updated full COVID-19 Dashboard: