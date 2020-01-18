13-yr-old hit in the head after rebuffing classmate’s inappropriate touches

A young teenager is now nursing gaping wounds to her head after she was hit with a piece of wood by a male classmate, who allegedly attempted to touch her inappropriately.

The incident occurred on Friday (January 17, 2020) afternoon at a secondary school located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), where both the victim and the suspect are Eight Grade students.

The injured teenager’s father shared the details of the incident in a post on social media (Facebook). He explained that his daughter “was given 2 blows to her head by her classmate who was troubling her n other girls by touching [their] rear ends with his cricket bat.”

The irate father related that his daughter refused to allow the male teen to continue harassing her and pushed him. This reportedly led to a “little scramble” between the girl and her classmate.

According to the man, later in the afternoon after school was dismissed, the male teen reportedly walked behind the 13-year-old girl and used the leg of a wooden table to hit her twice to her head.

“She fell when she got the 1st and he gave her a next one while she was on the ground…. I’ve made the necessary running around, I’m to go to the police station [today, saturday] to go get this animal…” the girl’s father stated on his Facebook page.

Commander of Region Four Sub-Division ‘C’ (East Coast Demerara), Royston Andries-Junor, Told this publication today that an investigation has been launched into the matter after a report was filed.

He explained that investigators are following the necessary procedures when handling matters that involve juveniles.

Meanwhile, the Social Protection Ministry’s Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA) has been notified about the incident.