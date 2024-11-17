13-Y-O hospitalised with head injuries after being struck by car

A 13-year-old female student is presently hospitalised and recovering from injuries sustained in an accident that occurred at about 20:00h on Saturday along Dennis Street, Sophia, in the vicinity of Section ‘C’ Field Access Road, Greater Georgetown.

The accident involved motor car #PXX 8265, owned and driven by Timothy King, a 21-year-old Driver of ‘B’ Field South Sophia and the 13-year-old student who was a Pedestrian.

Enquires disclosed that the car was proceeding East along the northern drive lane of Dennis Street Sophia and while approaching Section ‘C’ Field Access Road, a 13-year-old pedestrian crossed the road from South to North, from behind a car that was on the southern drive lane. The teen ended up in the path of the motor car PXX 8264 where a collision occurred.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian fell onto the windshield of the car, then onto the road surface where she received injuries on her body. She was picked up in a conscious condition by the driver and public-spirited citizens and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty. She is presently receiving treatment for head injuries, and her condition is regarded as stable.

The driver is in Police custody assisting with the investigation.

