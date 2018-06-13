13 witnesses to testify in 2015 Genip Lane murder as accused maintains innocence

Delon Henry called “Nasty Man” on Wednesday morning denied committing the September 29, 2015, murder of Dexter Griffith, who was shot to death near his mother’s East Ruimveldt, Georgetown home.

Thirteen witnesses are set to testify before a jury and Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court.

Henry is being represented by Attorney-at-Law, Adrian Thompson.

It was previously reported that on September 29, 2015, Henry of Houston, East Bank Demerara allegedly murdered Griffith.

According to information received, Griffith on the day in question, at about 19:30hrs, was sitting on a chair at Genip Lane, East Ruimveldt when the accused walked towards him and fired several shots in his direction, fatally injuring him in the process.

After being shot, Griffith reportedly managed to stand up and walk a short distance away in an attempt to escape but eventually fell unconscious to the ground, while his assailant escaped.

Public spirited persons near the scene of the crime eventually took him to a city hospital where he was later pronounced dead on arrival.

Henry, in his denial of the crime had said that that on the day in question and at the time of the murder, he was at home with his mother and was nowhere near the scene of the crime.