13 police officers accused of criminal conduct in last quarter of 2020

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn has revealed that during the last quarter of 2020, a total of 13 police officers have been accused of committing criminal offences.

Meanwhile, 22 ranks have been accused of breaching disciplinary guidelines under various codes of conduct that guides the police in their conduct and performance.

Minister Benn made these revelations in response to questions submitted by Shadow Home Affairs Minister Geeta Chandan-Edmond, who is representing the APNU+AFC Opposition.

Chandan-Edmond further asked what actions have been taken to deal with cases of proven misconduct or breaches of the various codes of conduct.

In response, Minister Benn said “case files were sent to court for criminal proceedings to be undertaken”.

Additionally, he said administrative action files were sent to commanders and heads of departments for defaulters to be sanctions.