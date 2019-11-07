13 persons arrested with stolen items during raid at Kuru Kururu

An intelligence-led operation has resulted in the discovery of a number of items, all suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained.

So far, 13 persons have been arrested, police said.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said the operation was conducted by ranks of the Regional Police Division 4b (Eccles to Moblissa) on November 6, 2019 at different locations in the Kuru Kururu Station District.

Among the items found are vehicle parts, shells of a pitbull minibus, a 192 motorcar, three other motorcars, an elite motorcycle, five generators, and two weeding machines.

Police said persons have begun to identify some of the articles as theirs and several confessions have been obtained from suspects as to their criminal involvement into the items found.