13 new COVID-19 cases; 1 in ICU

Another 13 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

This now takes the total number of active cases in the country to 138 which includes one patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining persons in isolation, that is, one person in institutional isolation and the other 136 in home isolation.

There are also four other persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Guyana remains at 1228, while some 62,217 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.