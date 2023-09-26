$12M missing from Cane Grove WUA bank account

The Chairman of Cane Grove Water Users Association (WUA) is alleging that $12 million has gone missing from the Association’s coffers.

WUA Chairman Vivekanand Harrypersaud says the previous management committee withdrew the money without the relevant permission and has not provided any documentation as to the reason for the withdrawal.

According to Harrypersaud, the discovery was made when he was given a bankbook showing zero balance.

The new management committee came into being two years ago after an election, Harrypersaud told this publication.

“They gave me an empty saving account book and the previous board handed over $12 million and they take out all this money from this account. They should not do that, they have to get permission from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) or the Ministry of Agriculture to take out the $12 million. They take it out and put it in their names. That is the information that we have. We have proof that it was taken out but we don’t know where it gone,” he said.

According to Harrypersaud, since the new management committee has been installed, they have not been given permission to get details of the account since members of the previous management committee have been reluctant to grant the bank permission to release that information.

“We can’t go and get information from the bank without them and they don’t want to go – all three of them from the previous board.”

“They supposed to leave that money for us; it was not money to be withdrawn, it is a saving account. This is not government money it is farmers rent money. That money should stay in an account until the Ministry or the NDIA gives us permission to withdraw it,” he noted.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha has since ordered an investigation.

