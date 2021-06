Guyana today recorded 128 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 18,658.

There are now 21 persons in the ICU, 113 in institutional isolation, and 1509 in home isolation.

A total of 16,577 persons have recovered while the death toll has risen to 438.

Today, the country recorded one more Covid-19 death. The latest fatality is a 54-year-old woman from Region One.