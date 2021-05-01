121 new COVID-19 cases recorded; 17 in ICU

Some 121 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

This now takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 13,404.

But only 1,807 of these are currently actives cases with 17 being patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other1,790 persons in both home and institutional isolation.

There are also 10 persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 11,299 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus in the Guyana.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: