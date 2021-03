A whopping 120 new positive Covid-19 cases have been detected in the past 24-hours.

This brings the total cases recorded to date to 9442.

Of the total positives to date, there are currently seven persons receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit, 46 in institutional isolation and 747 in home isolation.

Meanwhile, eight persons are in institutional quarantine.

The number of persons who have recovered to date is 8430. The death toll has, however, risen to 212.