120 new COVID-19 cases; 13 in ICU

A whopping 120 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus from some 1,574 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

This now takes the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 11,762.

However, only 1,332 of these are currently active cases. These include 13 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 1,319 persons in both home and institutional isolation.

There are also 21 persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 10,161 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease, that is, 100 more recoveries than the previous day.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: