12 students benefit from work study at GTT

Twelve secondary school and university students had the opportunity to gain first-hand exposure of working in the real world at the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) during the company’s work study programme.

The students were from the Central High School, Bishops High, St. Stanislaus College, St. Roses High, St. Joseph High, the University of Guyana, Government Technical Institute (GTI) and the university of the West Indies (UWI).

Placement began on July 24 and ended on August 23, 2019 with some participants indicating an interest in working with the company in the future.

On August 16, the students were given the opportunity to meet with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTT, Justin Nedd who spoke to the students on the practicality of choosing a career. He also advised them on how to be solution focused when entering the working world.

However, the telephone company hosted a closing ceremony for the work study students at its main office location.

During the ceremony, the students were given the opportunity to share their five-week experience at the company, while receiving certificates of completion presented by the Human Resource Department.

“I am truly grateful for this experience; it has given me insight to the skills necessary for work life,” said Jaheim Griffith, a former Central High School student. “I thank GTT for the wealth of knowledge gained over the 5-week period’, she added.

Additionally, four of the 12 students who performed exceptionally well in Mathematics and English A at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSECC) level were presented with vouchers for a Kindle Fire HD 10, courtesy of the telephone giant.