12 secondary schools compete in 2025 Guyana Monaco Mousetrap Car Grand Prix

The 2025 edition of the Guyana Monaco Mousetrap Car Grand Prix, hosted at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, saw 12 secondary schools compete in a thrilling engineering and creativity challenge. Students were tasked with designing and building their own model cars powered by a mousetrap engine. The event was organized by SBM Offshore, with the support of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, providing students with an opportunity to showcase their skills in engineering, creativity, and innovation.

The students competed in three categories: Acceleration, Advance, and Innovation and Creativity. Each team battled for the prestigious first prize in their respective categories, which included a cash award of $350,000 to support the development of their school’s science laboratory, as well as a trip to Monaco to compete in the international meet.

Abram Zuil Secondary School took home first place in the Acceleration category with their mousetrap-powered car that drove the farthest in the shortest amount of time. The school’s innovative design outpaced the competition, demonstrating their engineering prowess.

In the Advance category, St. Roses High School claimed the top spot with their impressive car, which not only raced along the track but also autonomously reversed back to the starting line after completing the course. Their success highlighted the students’ advanced engineering and programming skills.

Paramakatoi Secondary School, a first-time competitor and the only hinterland school in the competition, clinched the first-place prize in the Innovation and Creativity category. Their car was built using an indigenous material traditionally used to craft arrows for hunting and fishing. The plant material, both lightweight and strong, gave the car a unique advantage, showcasing the students’ creativity and resourcefulness.

This year’s event marks the third edition of the Guyana Monaco Mousetrap Car Grand Prix, which continues to grow in both popularity and participation. Open to all secondary schools across the country, the event saw registrations conducted online, providing an accessible platform for young minds to engage in practical science and engineering projects.

The successful competition highlights the importance of fostering creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork among students. It also underscores the role of corporate and governmental partnerships in providing valuable learning opportunities for the next generation of innovators and engineers.

--- ---