12 homeless after fire guts Sophia house

A fire of unknown of origin on Sunday afternoon gutted a “B” Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown house leaving at least 12 people homeless. The fire reportedly started from the bottom flat of the building and quickly engulfed the other parts of the house.

Owner of the building, Sean Gittens that the fire started at an apartment that was not occupy at the time.

One of the tenants of the rented property raised an alarm after she realised that smoke was emanating from a section of the building.

Those in the house at the time quickly rushed to safety and the fire service was contacted. However, by the time the fire fighters arrived at the scene, sections of the building was completely destroyed. Only the front half saved.

Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.