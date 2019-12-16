12 homeless after fire guts Plaisance home

Twelve persons are now homeless after fire completely gutted a dwelling house at Graham Street Plaisance, East Coast Demerara earlier today.

The lower flat of the house was occupied by Carl James, a construction worker, his reputed wife, Junan Holland and six children while the upper flat was occupied by Shaya Quamina and her three children.

Based on reports received, at 10:20h, the fire started in the upper flat in one of the bedrooms. At the time the fire started two of Quamina’s children were playing in the said room. An alert was raised and the fire service was contacted.

Reports are that the fire fighters took some time to tap into the water source due to some mechanical issues.

By this time, the entire building was gutted. The occupants of the two-storey wooden and concrete building did not have a change to save any household items.

The loses is estimated to be in the millions. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.