12 arrested after massive police operation in Berbice

Some 12 persons were today arrested for various offences after police conducted a massive raid in several Berbice communities.

Two men and two women were detained after police ranks swooped down at their homes and unearthed a quantity of cannabis in their possession.

Meanwhile, during a cordon and search operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), eight other persons have been locked up for questioning in relation to Robbery Under Arms and other offences.

Commander of “B” Division, Paul Langevine, stated that between 04:00h and 08:30h this morning, officers from his Division including members of the Police Narcotics Branch conducted the raids and made the discoveries.

Presently, all 12 persons arrested are in police custody as investigations into the incidents continue.