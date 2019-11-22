11-yr-old struck down at pedestrian crossing battling for life

By Devina Samaroo

An 11-year-old girl is still battling for her life after she was struck down by an allegedly speeding motorcar whilst using a pedestrian crossing along the Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Adalia George, a grade six student of the Soesdyke Primary, remains hospitalised.

On Tuesday, November 19, the child, along with her siblings, had just disembarked a minibus and were crossing the road.

A car had stopped to allow the group to cross but as they were doing so, another car, which appeared to have been travelling at a fast rate of speed, failed to stop and as a result, the vehicle collided with the school child.

Her siblings immediately rushed to her aid, and the driver of the car assisted with taking her to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

The driver was subsequently taken into Police custody and is assisting with the investigations.

Adalia received serious injuries about her body.

“She had cuts on her face, a fractured neck, a broken shoulder, fractured face, bruises and swelling about her body, and lots and lots of other things,” her mother, Allison George told INews during an interview on Thursday.

According to her mother, who is also a teacher at the Soesdyke Primary School, it is a miracle her daughter survived.

The child is able to talk; however, she has not been able to open her eyes due to the severity of the swelling.

Her mother is worried about the recovery process, particularly any long-term damages which can never be healed.

“I am here [at the hospital] every day and night. Sometimes she looks like things are looking up and sometimes, she looks down,” Allison explained, noting that her daughter is looking downer than usual – something which worries her greatly.

Adalia sometimes experiences nightmares and would randomly be screaming. She is also in and out of consciousness.

Little Adalia was described as an avid reader who one day aspires to be a veterinarian.

“The whole world would be playing at school and she would slip in the library just to get books…she sits on the school steps with a set of books reading”.

“She wants to become a vet, she talks to animals, she reads to them,” her mother said, expressing hope that her daughter gets to realise her dreams.

The child is set to write the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) next year.