11-year-old shot dead during home invasion

Eleven-year-old Anthony Cort was on Thursday shot dead during a home invasion in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Reports are that the child and his mother were two houses away from their residence when two males wearing face masks and armed with handguns invaded the property belonging to a 44-year-old businesswoman.

Police said that the 11-year-old was in the upper flat of the home in C Field, Sophia in the company of others when the bandits rushed inside the lower flat and held the occupants at gunpoint. They were relieved of two cellphones valued $80,000 each, two gold bands valued $100,000, two gold rings valued $100,000, one gold chain valued $100,000, and $80,000 cash.

According to Police, the bandits then ordered the victims into the upper flat of the house via a northern door. As they went into the upper flat, Anthony was about to exit a north-eastern bedroom when one of the bandits discharged a round hitting the child in his left upper shoulder.

The perpetrators then ran north, jumped a zinc fence and made good their escape. Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) subsequently responded to reports of the tragedy and pronounced the child dead at the scene. His body was taken to Lyken Funeral Parlour to await a post-mortem examination.

Police have since recovered a 9mm spent shell near the child’s body.