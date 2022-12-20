11-Y-O student found dead under hammock

An 11-year-old child was today found dead under a hammock in her yard.

Dead is Tinesha Johnson of Number 50 Village Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).

According to the police, the child’s 35-year-old mother Latoya Lavric also called ‘Toya’ said she left her four children home and went to buy fish from the fish from a mobile vendor and had gone about 50 meters away from her home onto the Public Road.

Whilst making a purchase, the woman’s nine-year-old son rushed out to her saying that something was wrong with his sister.

The woman reportedly immediately returned home where she saw her daughter lying motionless under a hammock which was tied under a fruit tree in the back of the yard.

Blood was oozing from her nostrils. Police say the child was picked up and rushed to Skeldon Public Hospital, where she was pronounced her dead on arrival.

The body has since been taken to the Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting Post Mortem Examination.