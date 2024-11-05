11-Y-O remanded to juvie for fatally stabbing 13-Y-O friend

An 11-year-old boy has been remanded to a Juvenile Detention Centre after he was charged with manslaughter for killing his 13-year-old friend, Kareem Durant.

The child was also ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation to determine his fitness for trial.

The case, which was called before Magistrate Annette Singh at the Children’s Court in Georgetown, will resume on November 11.

The incident in question occurred on October 29 at Cummings Park, ‘E’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Police reports indicated that the 11-year-old and Durant are friends who resided in Sophia.

At the time, the 11-year-old was sitting on a stack of PVC pipes outside of his home when Durant allegedly pushed him onto the ground.

The boy got up from the ground and ran inside his home to inform his 16-year-old brother, who then confronted Durant to ask what had happened. This led to a tense argument, after which Durant left and returned with another youth who was armed with a pair of scissors.

The youth then reportedly stabbed the 11-year-old’s older brother in the back. Upon seeing this, the 11-year-old reportedly pulled out a knife from his waistband and delivered a fatal stab to Durant’s chest.

Durant managed to run a short distance before collapsing near his home. His older brother rushed him to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The young suspect was then taken into custody at the scene, accompanied by his father, and transported to the Turkeyen Police Station.

