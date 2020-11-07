11-Y-O girl who tested positive for COVID-19 dies from cancer complications

An 11-year-old girl, who had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, died from complications due to her cancer on Friday.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narine Singh, told INews was told that her death will not be treated as a COVID-19 death.

“She died of the cancer so this will not be considered a Covid-related death. She just happened to be positive but the complications is because of the cancer,” he stated.

It was reported that the young girl died at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), where she was taken on Wednesday for treatment of complications caused by the cancer.

She was admitted in the regular Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was routine COVID-19 test was conducted. The results came back positive on Thursday.

She died the following day.

Currently, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll is at 134 after 2 more persons died from the virus on Friday.