11-Y-O drowns at Enmore seawall

The body of an 11-year-old boy was on Monday afternoon fished out of the ocean at the Enmore Seawall, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

He has been identified as Latchman Ramanand of Sixth Street, Foulis, ECD.

Regional Commander Khali Pareshram said the child had left his home some time on Monday to go fishing with two friends.

The Commander said said based on the information his ranks received, while the boy was on the seawall, “the water took him in”.

“His body was later discovered and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead,” the Commander said.

An investigation has been launched.