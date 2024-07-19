11-Y-O dies after falling off horse in Reg. 9

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

𝐅𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐋 𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐈𝐍 𝐑𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝟏𝟏-𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫-𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐨𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐞

— 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝟓𝟎𝟎 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐡

Police in Regional Division #9 are investigating an incident which resulted in the death of Cansius Constance, an 11-year-old Grade Six student of Hiowa Primary School and a resident of Hiowa Village, Central Rupununi.

Investigations revealed that at about 11:00hrs yesterday (Thursday), the victim was riding a horse with a rope but without a saddle when he accidentally fell off the horse’s back, and unfortunately, his left foot was hooked by the rope.

The horse then dragged him about 500 meters through a Savannah before coming to a halt. The victim’s sister, Alima Constance, an 18-year-old Farmer of Hiowa Village, went to his assistance and discovered that he was motionless. She then summoned Doctor Jason Smith, who visited the area and pronounced the 11-year-old dead. The Police examined the body, and several bruises were observed on the entire body, which is consistent with the dragging explanation that was narrated to the Police.

The body is at the Lethem Hospital’s mortuary, awaiting PME.

