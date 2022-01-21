11 new Covid deaths take toll to 1,122

The Ministry of Health has announced that as of January 21st, 2022, eleven more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,122.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 86 Barima-Waini January 19 Unknown Male 87 Demerara-Mahaica January 21 Unknown Female 79 Demerara-Mahaica January 20 Unknown Female 59 Demerara-Mahaica January 20 Unknown Female 93 Demerara-Mahaica January 21 Unvaccinated Female 84 Demerara-Mahaica January 21 Unknown Female 74 Demerara-Mahaica January 21 Unknown Female 55 Demerara-Mahaica January 21 Unvaccinated Female 54 Demerara-Mahaica January 20 Unvaccinated Male 79 Upper Demerara – Berbice January 20 Partially Vaccinated Male 47 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara January 21 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country recorded 892 new cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 55,628.

There are 19 persons in the ICU, 160 in institutional isolation, 12,314 in home isolation, and 15 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 42,013.