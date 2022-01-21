11 new Covid deaths take toll to 1,122

The Ministry of Health has announced that as of January 21st, 2022, eleven more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,122.
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Male
|86
|Barima-Waini
|January 19
|Unknown
|Male
|87
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 21
|Unknown
|Female
|79
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 20
|Unknown
|Female
|59
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 20
|Unknown
|Female
|93
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 21
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|84
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 21
|Unknown
|Female
|74
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 21
|Unknown
|Female
|55
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 21
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|54
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 20
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|79
|Upper Demerara – Berbice
|January 20
|Partially Vaccinated
|Male
|47
|Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|January 21
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country recorded 892 new cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 55,628.
There are 19 persons in the ICU, 160 in institutional isolation, 12,314 in home isolation, and 15 in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 42,013.