11 new COVID-19 cases; 3 in ICU

Another 11 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 63,326.

However, only 109 of these are currently active cases, that is, three patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 106 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are 11 more persons presently in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Guyana remains at 1226 with no fatalities recorded so far this month.

To date, some 61,991 persons in the country have recovered from the life-threatening virus.