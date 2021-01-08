11 more dorm students test positive for COVID-19 – Health Minister

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony, on Friday, disclosed that another 11 students from the dormitories have tested positive for COVID-19. This is in addition to one more teacher and five auxiliary staffers.

“As of today, we have 30 students who tested positive. We have 11 teachers who came back to teach and they have tested positive and we have 13 other staff at the dorms who are cooking and so forth,” the Minister shared.

Collaborative efforts between health officials and the Education Ministry had materialized to test students, teachers and other employees who were returning to the dormitories. This is since these persons were coming from communities – which had reported spikes of the virus.

On Thursday, a total of 19 students, 10 teachers and eight staffers have turned up positive. As these persons remain in isolation, testing will continue.