11 more charges for “Ponzi Scheme” operators

Cuban national Yuri Garcia-Dominguez and his Guyanese wife, Ateeka Ishmael were on Wednesday arraigned on 11 new charges alleging that they swindled millions of dollars from Guyanese.

The couple appeared via Skype before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The new charges against the duo detailed that between May 2020 and July 2020, with intent to commit a felony, they conspired with persons known and unknown to obtain a total sum of over $75M million from the 11 persons under false pretence.

They were represented by lawyers Glen Hanoman and Dexter Todd and were not required to plead to the charges. They were instructed to post bail in the sum of $3.3M each. They are slated to return to court on September 07, 2020.

Only on Tuesday, the couple appeared was slapped with 12 charges. Those charges alleged that between May 2020 and July 2020, with intent to commit a felony, they conspired with persons known and unknown to obtain a total sum of over $30 million from the 12 persons under false pretence.

They were instructed to post bail in the sum of $3.6 each and will report to court on October 5 on those charges.

On Monday, the couple appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where they were arraigned on 10 charges, which alleged that between May 2020 and July 2020, with intent to commit a felony, they conspired with persons known and unknown to obtain a total sum of over $60 million from the 10 persons under false pretence.

They were instructed to post bail in the sum of $1M each and will report to court on October 5 on those charges.

Last Thursday, the couple appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court where they were arraigned on 13 charges, which alleged that they obtained the sum of $24.7 million from 13 persons by false pretence.

Also on Thursday, the couple was also slapped with an additional six charges at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts.