11 Guyanese tossed overboard in Suriname accident

A minibus carrying 11 Guyanese passengers including two children plunged into a drain in Nickerie, Suriname, after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The accident occurred sometime around 13:30h (Suriname time) on Wednesday in West Nickerie.

Based on information reaching this publication, the bus was heading towards Paramaribo and attempted to overtake another vehicle when the driver lost control and the landed in the muddy drain.

The passengers were pulled from the vehicle by public spirited persons and rushed to the hospital, where seven of them were treated and sent away while four were admitted for further observation.

The driver of the vehicle is assisting police in the neighboring country with further investigations.