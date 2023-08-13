11.2kg marijuana found in Lethem-bound minibus at EBD roadblock; 2 in custody

Two persons have been arrested after ranks of the Guyana Police Force discovered 11,200 grams of marijuana while searching minibus at roadblock on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

The discovery was made during an intelligence-led operation led by Commander 4’B’ along with a party of police ranks on the Providence Public Road, EBD, on Friday.

It was reported that the narcotics was stashed in a cardboard box atop the vehicle that was en route to Lethem, Region Nine.

According to reports, the Police stopped a white Pitbull minibus (Route 94 with Registration #BAB 5234), driven by a 38-year-old resident of Wismar, Linden. The minibus had several passengers at the time.