Guyana’s Covid-19 death toll today reached 442 following the demise of another person who was infected with the novel coronavirus.

The latest fatality is a 67-year-old female from Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

The country’s total positive cases also went up to 18837 after 104 new cases were detected today.

There are now 21 persons in the ICU, 108 in institutional isolation, 1371 in home isolation and 16895 recoveries.