103 new COVID-19 cases detected in 24h

Some 103 more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard today, this now takes the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 19,877.

But only 1,734 of these are currently active cases including 15 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1719 persons in both home and institution isolation.

The Ministry also reported that no fatalities from the pandemic were recorded in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll remains at 462.

Meanwhile, some 17,681 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease to date.

See below for today’s updated COVD-19 Dashboard: