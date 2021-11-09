102-Y-O woman among 6 more Covid deaths

Six more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 951.

Five the latest fatalities are females aged 69, 64, 49, 102, and 26 while the other is a 43-year-old man. Three of them were unvaccinated while the vaccination status of the others is unknown.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Female 69 Demerara-Mahaica November 08 Unvaccinated Female 64 Demerara-Mahaica September 30 Unvaccinated Female 49 Demerara-Mahaica November 06 Unknown Male 43 Demerara-Mahaica November 04 Unvaccinated Female 102 Mahaica-Berbice October 03 Unknown Female 26 Essequibo Islands–West Demerara October 30 Unknown

Meanwhile, the country has seen 48 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 36,305.

There are 17 persons in the ICU, 59 in institutional isolation, 2284 in home isolation, and 33053 recoveries.