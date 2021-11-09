102-Y-O woman among 6 more Covid deaths

Six more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 951.
Five the latest fatalities are females aged 69, 64, 49, 102, and 26 while the other is a 43-year-old man. Three of them were unvaccinated while the vaccination status of the others is unknown.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Female
|69
|Demerara-Mahaica
|November 08
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|64
|Demerara-Mahaica
|September 30
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|49
|Demerara-Mahaica
|November 06
|Unknown
|Male
|43
|Demerara-Mahaica
|November 04
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|102
|Mahaica-Berbice
|October 03
|Unknown
|Female
|26
|Essequibo Islands–West Demerara
|October 30
|Unknown
Meanwhile, the country has seen 48 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 36,305.
There are 17 persons in the ICU, 59 in institutional isolation, 2284 in home isolation, and 33053 recoveries.