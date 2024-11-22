$100M allocated to transform Linden’s riverfront

Eight contracts were signed early this morning for the waterfront development of Linden and Wismar.

A total of $100 million was allocated to transform the mining town’s riverfront.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who oversaw the signing, expressed satisfaction with the initiative, emphasising its importance as a project being executed by Linden contractors for the benefit of Linden residents.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, revealed that eight of 15 bidding contractors were successful. He assured that the remaining contractors would still be engaged in smaller projects to contribute to the waterfront’s enhancement. [Press Release]

