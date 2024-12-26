$100K cash grant: Rigid systems in place to avoid registration, issuance of cash grants to dead people – Finance Ministry

In light of specious and baseless claims by some sections of the public that dead people were registered for the 100,000 one-off cash grant that is currently being implemented in several regions, the Finance Ministry has reassured that the system used was designed with several layers of controls to eliminate the possibility of a dead person being processed and provided with the grant.

“For example, eligible citizens desirous of applying for the grant must physically present themselves both at the time of registration and uplifting the cash grant. This measure is specifically intended to ensure that only people who are eligible, alive, and physically present for the registration are processed,” the Finance Ministry disclosed in a release to the media.

The Ministry further stated that a high-level technical team comprising IT specialists, auditors, statisticians, and accountants scrutinises these records to ensure that the eligibility criteria are satisfied.

These include verification that the registrant submitted a valid ID card or passport, the person is 18 years or older as of January 1, 2025, and a picture is taken of each registrant. Any eligible citizens who fail to comply with these criteria are placed under query and not processed.

“There are also controls in place when cheques are distributed. The beneficiaries, for instance, must present themselves with either a valid ID or Passport to collect their payments. At this point, the officers distributing the cheques must take a picture of the beneficiary and compare the person’s image with his/her picture on the signature sheet before handing over the payment,” the Ministry added.

Further, the release stated that since the beneficiaries would have to cash their cheques at a bank, similar scrutiny would take place before actual cash is received, and this measure would also prevent payment to any dead person.

Additionally, the Internal Auditors of the Finance Ministry and Audit Office of Guyana are monitoring the implementation of this initiative in real-time, at the various centres where the cheques are distributed as well as virtually.

“It would be criminal for anyone to accept payment for which he/she is not eligible. Despite the robust measures outlined above however, should anyone have information to suggest that there is any instance of, or attempt to process payment of the cash grant for a dead or otherwise ineligible person, the matter should be reported immediately to the police for a criminal investigation and legal action,” the Ministry concluded.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry reported that a large number of public sector employees across the country, including teachers and health workers have received their $100,000 cash grants as part of the Government’s initiative.

It stated that over 50,000 public servants and members of the Disciplined Services were already registered and the distribution commenced at various agencies including the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministries of Education, Finance, Housing and Water, Agriculture and Health.

On Saturday last, President Irfaan Ali had assured public servants that they would receive their grants before the end of 2024. He also explained that the mechanism being followed is to ensure the highest standard of transparency in the grant’s distribution. These include a thorough coordination between the Bank of Guyana, the Ministry of Finance, the Auditor General’s Office and the ten Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs).

Approximately $30 billion will be placed into the hands of Guyanese during the first phase of distribution. The cash grant is being distributed to persons 18 years and older countrywide.

A second phase of registration will be undertaken for persons who were unable to register during the first phase. The initiative forms part of the Administration’s broader strategy to generate long-term wealth for citizens. Additional measures are expected to be outlined in Budget 2025.

--- ---