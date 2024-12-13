$100k cash grant distribution to begin in Regions 1, 4 and 8 soon

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has revealed that the distribution of the $100,000 will soon begin in Regions One, Four and Eight.

“The next region should be Region One and then I think Region Eight and then Four…We’re hoping to get as many cheques as possible cut in the next few weeks,” he told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

The Government has begun registering residents in Regions One, Seven, Eight, Nine and Four.

In Region Nine, registered residents have begun receiving their cheques.

At his press conference last week, Jagdeo said the registration process and the issuance of cheques in the five regions identified will be completed in the next four to five weeks.

He had explained that the Government would be able to issue the cash grants to some 300,000 persons this year, while the others will benefit next year.

The Vice President has already assured that persons who have been missed in the registration process will be captured at a later date.

Jagdeo is again pleading with citizens to have patience.

Upon completion of the distribution exercise, it is expected that approximately$60 billion will be placed in the hands of citizens countrywide.

