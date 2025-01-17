$100k Cash Grant: 300,000 cheques printed; 90,000 distributed

Dubbing the $100,000 Cash Grant initiative targeting adult Guyanese “largely a success”, Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh has disclosed that 300,000 cheques have been printed of which some 90,000 cheques have been distributed.

During his presentation of the 2025 National Budget, Dr Singh noted that at the end of 2024, approximately 400,000 persons have registered for this initiative which will see citizens benefitting from some $60 billion.

“Its implementation to date has been largely a success when considering the immense scope and scale of this operation… And distribution is ongoing, and distribution schedules are being published right now.”

According to the minister, the $100,000 cash grant for every citizen in Guyana aged 18 and older will see an additional $30 billion budgeted for rollout in the Coastal regions.

