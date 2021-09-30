100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine expected to arrive next week

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony today announced that Guyana is expected to receive 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next week, this time, under the COVAX mechanism.

The vaccines are expected to arrive on October 4.

Last month, the country received 146,250 Pfizer vaccines through a donation from the United States Government.

These vaccines are being used to immunise the country’s children population, from ages 12 to 17.

Already, over 24,000 children have received their vaccine.

Regarding adults, 358,237 persons have been administered with a first dose vaccine, amounting to 69.8 per cent of that population. Second doses are at 192,672 persons or 37.6 per cent of the adult population.

The vaccines being offered in Guyana for adults are Sputnik V and Sinopharm for both first doses and second doses. It was only yesterday that the Health Minister announced that the AstraZeneca jabs are now only being used as second doses.