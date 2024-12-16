$100,000 cash grant distribution begins in Reg. 8

The $100,000 cash grant distribution exercise began today in Mahdia, Princeville, and Campbelltown, in Region Eight.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Minister Pauline Sukhai, with support from the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Guyana.

Already, distribution of the grant took place in Region 9.

“This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to providing financial aid to families in these regions,” the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs said in a brief statement.