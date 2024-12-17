$100,000 cash grant distribution begins in Reg. 1

The distribution of the government’s $100,000 one-time cash grant to every Guyanese citizen aged 18 and older has begun in Region One (Barima-Waini).

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, is overseeing the distribution at the Port Kaituma Secondary School in the Matarkai sub-district.

Over 1,500 envelopes containing the cash grant are currently available for residents who registered up to Two Miles. Minister Croal encouraged recipients to use their grants wisely.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced the one-time cash grant on October 10th. This initiative is expected to inject approximately $60 billion into the Guyanese economy, providing significant relief and boosting prosperity for households across the country.

Minister Croal was joined at the distribution site by Keith Parker, Chairperson of the Matarkai sub-district Neighbourhood Democratic Council, and Margaret Lambert, the Prime Minister’s Representative for Region One.

--- ---