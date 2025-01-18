$10,000 universal health voucher for every Guyanese

Minister with responsibility for Finance and Public Service Dr Ashni Singh today announced that a $10,000 universal healthcare voucher will be available to every citizen to cover basic medical tests.

The measure is included as part of the $1.382 trillion 2025 National Budget.

According to Dr. Singh, the anticipated cost of this measure will be $5B.

In 2024, the Government introduced vouchers for eye tests and spectacles for school children as well as pensioners. Those vouchers valuing $3000 for eye tests and $15,000 for spectacles valued $840 million and $966 million respectively.

