1000 house lots distributed in Region Four

A total of 1,000 house lots were today distributed in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), through the ‘Dream Realised’ Housing Initiative.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, and Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, commenced the distribution at the National Stadium, Providence.

Individuals who fall under the low-income bracket benefitted. Lots were allocated for Block 18, Plantation Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Recipients of the house lots, most of whom have been waiting years are grateful to the Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Government, for expediting the process.

Single parent, Atola Greene said, ”I’m feeling very overjoyed to know I’m a single parent, and I’ve been working really hard to accomplish, this is a great accomplishment as a single parent and as a young person…I would like to congratulate him [President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali] and the government for the great work that they’re doing, especially for the betterment of the young people of the country. Let them continue.”

Another recipient, Lucyana Peters is overjoyed to have received her house lot after waiting for almost a decade.

“It means a lot to me because renting a house is not easy. It’s a lot of expectation out there. Owning your own house today, or the house lot is a really extremely exciting thing today…I would like to thank the President Dr. Irfaan Ali for giving us this opportunity here so that we can be part of this exercise.”

Balkarran Singh told DPI the house lot he received is testimony of the good work of the Government.

“I’m so happy that like speechless right now, but it’s been something very good, the ministers are doing something very good they trying to help people as has a family that you know they could develop they could get off in life. You don’t mean that they can have a next step. Well, we have young kids coming off so it mean betterment for them, because they are helping people, ” he related.

The CH&PA also distributed 334 land titles to persons in Region Four.

Speaking with DPI, land title recipient Lawrence Crawford said he feels empowered.

“Well, we are going forward to know that you’re the owner of something that you work so hard to acquire. You could do so much more with title in hand, title out of hand, there is no business, title in hand is business. So, it is a step further down the road for me and my entire family. And in the coming months we will be hoping to start building from foundation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal announced that the Government will be distributing over 6,000 house lots by August 2 and thousands more by the end of the year.

“For the rest of this year, citizens of Guyana can be assured that we will be allocating a minimum of another 6,500 lots.”

Minister Rodrigues said there is no better use of the lands than delivering them to Guyanese. She said the legacy of the Government will be written from the initiatives that benefit the people.

“We are always here to support the working class and we are always here to ensure that our policies are pro poor and always support those vulnerable communities and those who need it the most,” she said.

The PPP/C Government has promised to delivered 50,000 house lots within the first five years in office.