1,000 ECD residents sign up for Govt’s part-time jobs

A total of 1,000 persons residing along the East Coast of Demerara are the latest beneficiaries of the government’s part-time jobs initiative.

The prospective employees signed their one-year contracts on Friday, following the launch at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) by Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said the PPP/C Government is constantly examining ways to supplement household income.

He reminded that before COVID-19 approximately 30, 000 jobs were lost under the previous APNU+AFC government, with the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating the situation.

It is against this backdrop, the VP stated that the government is making job opportunities available for Guyanese, noting that through the part-time jobs programme, persons will be employed in public offices close to their homes.

He explained that it also allows persons to earn until they find better opportunities, that will become available in various sectors, as the country advances.

“It is a part-time job, not temporary, so when you get on it, you will be there until you find something else. The remaining period you can utilise it to either upgrade yourself or further your studies,” the VP added.

The job opportunity allows one person per household to work for 10 days per month and earn $40,000.

With Guyana being labled as the fastest growing economy in the world, the nation must have a lot of people working, Dr Jagdeo underscored.

“We have a lot of skill shortages, like construction, plumbers, carpenters and electricians… we already cant find people. We believe that this part-time programme can help in the short run until we get more permanent type of jobs in those areas, as we spread development across the country,” he stated.

The Vice President was accompanied by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall; Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat; Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, and Members of Parliament, Jennifer Westford, Alister Charlie and Yvonne Pearson.