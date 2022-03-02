1000 children to benefit from IDB “Learning Pods” initiative

IDB Lab, the innovative laboratory of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is providing financial support to STEM Guyana Inc to assist 1000 children across 40 communities in all ten regions of Guyana.

This support includes technology tools and supplementary learning in Math, English, and Science. IDB Lab is investing US$950,000 in the three-year programme, “Guyana’s Learning Pods – Supporting Success in Education for Vulnerable Children”.

The STEM Guyana pilot will expand the education model, which caters to children aged seven to fifteen from low-income and vulnerable communities. In the pilot, small groups of children in communities across Guyana access a connected learning platform at a local community centre to foster “STEM” skills, with the support of an in-person facilitator and an online teacher.

The IDB Lab support will create more “Learning Pod” centres for public spaces for students from Grades One through Ten, to access content and technology tools, as well as in-person and online live teaching sessions, three times per week. The programme will use the core public school curriculum for an expanded range of subjects.

Karen Abrams of STEM Guyana said, “the Learning PODS programme provides for small class in-person and tech-drive learning support for students who have been disadvantaged by the COVID pandemic school closures, and also ensures their safety as the programme makes available cleaning supplies, masks, and temperature checks to all enrolled students.”

“Opportunities are increasing in Guyana and the demand for skills is rapidly changing,” said Guyana’s IDB Chief of Operations and acting Country Representative Lorena Solorzano Salazar.

“There is need for us to adapt and learn innovative technologies and talents that can contribute to inclusive and sustainable development and guarantee the future wellbeing of our people, our country and the region.”

The “Learning Pod” programme is expected to contribute to better performance of all students and help reduce attrition from the school system.

It targets 50 per cent participation of girls. STEM Guyana expects a future expansion of the programme to benefit as many as 5000 vulnerable students over the life of the investment post-COVID-19.

STEM Guyana is a non-profit tech organisation that partners with public and Private Sector agencies and uses software tools to help solve national and regional problems.