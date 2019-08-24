100 families affected after Region 10 freak storm

A freak storm ripped through several communities of Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) this morning (Saturday, August 24, 2019), leaving in its wake the mass destruction of several homes and more than 100 families in jeopardy.

Communities from Moblissa on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway all the way to Blue Berry Hill in Wismar, Linden, as well as sounding areas, were affected by the storm, which demolished the roofs and walls of several homes.

According to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) in a statement, this storm was the largest experienced in recent times, and the damage caused is estimated to be worth millions of dollars.

Region 10 Chairman, Renis Morian, disclosed that a team is currently assessing the extent of damage done. He is appealing to the general public to lend whatever assistance they can to the affected residents in this region.

“This was a big storm and it has left many residents with secure damaged homes, we are therefore seeking assistance as the RDC so that we can render needed assistance and help to several families,” he said.

Among the items urgently needed are 100 16 feet zinc sheets; 100 food hampers, and any amount of cleaning detergents.

Morian said the Council has planned an emergency meeting to craft a concentrated and properly-coordinated approach in addressing the matter. Additionally, the Regional Chairman has also been meeting with the affected residents throughout the day.